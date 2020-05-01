Home

JERRY E. PAPPAS


1943 - 2020
JERRY E. PAPPAS Obituary
Jerry E. Pappas

Formerly of Rochester

Jerry E. Pappas, 76, of Brockton, Massachusetts, formerly of Rochester, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the home of his sister, Annette.

Born August 21, 1943, in Rochester, he was a son of the late George and Grace Pappas and the brother of the late Ernie Pappas.

Surviving are two sons, Christ (Tonya Eichler) Pappas, of Ellwood City, and George Pappas, of Florida; a sister, Annette Pappas, with whom he resided; five grandchildren, Kourtni, Kelli, Tori, Anthony and Brittany, and a great granddaughter, Gianna.

A private service will be held at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, with interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.

com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 1, 2020
