Jerry Kaye
Jerry Kaye

Cranberry Township

Jerry Kaye, age 82, of Cranberry Township, Pa., formerly of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver, Pa.

He was born on December 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Harold and Ruth Kotlowitz. He grew up in Brooklyn and later served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1960. He worked his whole career in sales for Swank, Inc. He relocated to California in 1972, where he lived for over 40 years. During his years in California, he became an avid tennis player and food connoisseur.

He loved travel and conversation.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sara, and sons, Dr. Andrew (Tracy) Kaye, James (Karon) Kaye, and Peter Kaye; proud grandfather of Megan (Quinn) Riccio, Elise (Dan) O'Reilly, Matthew (Patricia) Kaye, Rachel Kaye (Henry Stowe), Colin Kaye, Kyle Kaye, Nicholas Kaye and Dylan Kaye; loving great-grandfather of Ronan and Keira O'Reilly and Arthur Riccio; brother of the late Arnold Kaye and Steven (Cheryl) Kotlowitz; and uncle of Jason and Adam Kotlowitz.

A private ceremony and burial will be held and there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver.

Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
