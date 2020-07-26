1/1
Jerry S. Markvan
Jerry S. Markvan

Harmony Township

Jerry S. Markvan, 71, of Harmony Twp., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, of a myocardial infarction.

Born April 13, 1949, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Michael and Susan Mondell Markvan. He was a member of the Ambridge American Legion and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era. Jerry loved life to the fullest and enjoyed being the life of the party with family and friends. He will be missed by all. His favorite hobby was gardening.

He is survived by his longtime loving companion, Deborah Rickard; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Joshua Markvan, California, and Jonathan and Jaya Markvan and one granddaughter, Ava Markvan, all of Oregon; one step-son, Michael and Jessie Rickard, Chippewa Twp.; two step-daughters, Cindy and Jay Lee, Chippewa Twp., and Christina and Jesse Swick, South Carolina; six step-grandchildren, Haley, Tyler, Josh, Nick, Ryan and Christopher; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Shirley Markvan, Economy Borough, and John and Lorrie Markvan, Harmony Twp.; and one sister, Cathy Holler, Ambridge.

A private family viewing was held at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Friends are invited to a graveside service Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Economy Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
