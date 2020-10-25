1/1
Jerry Strouss Fogg Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Strouss Fogg Jr.

Raccoon Township

Jerry Strouss Fogg, Jr., better known as "Butch" to his family and friends, 50, a resident of Raccoon Twp. for 24 years, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, under hospice care after a short battle with cancer.

Born March 3, 1970, he is the son of Martha Boothe and the late Jerry S. Fogg, Sr.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Deanne (Trembath) Fogg; three children, Dovovin, Hanna, and Sara; a sister and brother-in-law, Darla and Fred Mueller; a brother, Bay B. Boothe, Jr.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Suzanne and John Zuniga; and two brothers-in-law, Ron and Chuck Trembath. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was a 1989 graduate of Center Area High School and was employed for over 28 years with Steigerwald Painting. He was a member of the Croatian Center and Ukrainian Club in Aliquippa for many, many years. Butch loved his wife and kids and has always been a lover of the outdoors. He was a good guy, a great friend, always a gentleman and a hippie at heart.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in John Anderson Memorial Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved