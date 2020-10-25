Jerry Strouss Fogg Jr.
Raccoon Township
Jerry Strouss Fogg, Jr., better known as "Butch" to his family and friends, 50, a resident of Raccoon Twp. for 24 years, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, under hospice care after a short battle with cancer.
Born March 3, 1970, he is the son of Martha Boothe and the late Jerry S. Fogg, Sr.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Deanne (Trembath) Fogg; three children, Dovovin, Hanna, and Sara; a sister and brother-in-law, Darla and Fred Mueller; a brother, Bay B. Boothe, Jr.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Suzanne and John Zuniga; and two brothers-in-law, Ron and Chuck Trembath. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was a 1989 graduate of Center Area High School and was employed for over 28 years with Steigerwald Painting. He was a member of the Croatian Center and Ukrainian Club in Aliquippa for many, many years. Butch loved his wife and kids and has always been a lover of the outdoors. He was a good guy, a great friend, always a gentleman and a hippie at heart.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
, where a funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in John Anderson Memorial Cemetery.