Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300

JESSICA M. GRANITO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESSICA M. GRANITO Obituary
Jessica M. Granito

New Brighton

Jessica M. Granito, 65, of New Brighton, died March 10, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born November 18, 1954, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Philip McCoy and Dorothy June Sullivan McCoy Paxton.

She was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and the Community College of Beaver County and was the co-owner with her dear husband, Sam of the 5th Street Deli in New Brighton. She was loved by everybody who meant her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Edgar William Paxton; her brothers, George Philip and James William McCoy and her sister, Elizabeth Lucille Romigh.

She leaves behind her husband, Samuel J. Granito Jr.; her sisters, Tammy Harbaugh and Helen Morris; a stepsister, Barbara Breedlove; two stepdaughters, Samantha and Chelsea Granito and grandchildren, Jameson and Ryder. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews and their families.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, where a service will be conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Brother Mark Tukalo, Deacon at Sylvania Hills Baptist Church officiating.

Private interment will take place at a later date.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSICA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -