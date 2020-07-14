Jessica Mirt Kramer
Hopewell Township
Jessica Mirt Kramer, 37, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday July 11, 2020.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Danny and Cindy Mirt.
In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her beloved husband, Allen Kramer; her four precious boys, Jackson, Nathan, Lucas, and Sam; a sister and brother-in-law, Kristina and Kyle Carlton; two nieces: Alexa and Aliera; a nephew, Dhaimon; her grandmothers, Joanne Ehrenberger and Bea Mirt and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jessica was a wonderful mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St. Social distancing and masks are required.
Funeral services are private.