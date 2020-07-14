1/1
JESSICA MIRT KRAMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JESSICA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Mirt Kramer

Hopewell Township

Jessica Mirt Kramer, 37, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday July 11, 2020.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Danny and Cindy Mirt.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her beloved husband, Allen Kramer; her four precious boys, Jackson, Nathan, Lucas, and Sam; a sister and brother-in-law, Kristina and Kyle Carlton; two nieces: Alexa and Aliera; a nephew, Dhaimon; her grandmothers, Joanne Ehrenberger and Bea Mirt and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jessica was a wonderful mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. Social distancing and masks are required.

Funeral services are private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved