Jessie A. Kochanowski
Hopewell Township
Jessie A. Kochanowski, 93, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in her home.
She was born in Rochester on July 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Alex and Stella Rudnicki. She was an amazing mother who enjoyed her family. She loved flowers, baking, and cooking. She also had a love for decorating for all holidays. She was Catholic by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Kochanowski; a beloved daughter, Carol; and three siblings, Joseph and Alex Rudnicki, and Josephine Kovach.
She is survived by her four sons, Patrick (Kelly) Kochanowski, Raccoon Twp.; Michael (Karen Evans) Kochanowski, New Brighton; John (Julie) Kochanowski, Potter Twp.; and Carl Kochanowski, Hopewell Twp.; seven grandchildren, Adam Kochanowski, Natalie (Jon) Young, Michael (Laura) Kochanowski, Jr., Lenora (Dan) Rock, Jessica (Reymer) Cairns, and Steven and Amy Kochanowski; seven great-grandchildren, Gauge, Nathaniel, Brooke, Lydia, Grace, Drayden, and Arya Rennee; and five siblings, Richard (Valerie) Rudnicki, Francis (Essie) Rudnicki, and Tom, Walter and Mary Ann Rudnicki.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St.
Private interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Gateway Hospice and a special thank you to Nerissa and Sierra for their amazing care of Jessie.