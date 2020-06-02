JESSIE BOYD KRIVICH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Boyd Krivich

Ambridge

Jessie Boyd Krivich, 93, of Ambridge, went home on May 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa.

Born in Ambridge on September 2,1926, she was the daughter of the late Agnes (Boyd) Robinson and John Robinson.

Secretary at Ambridge Area School District for over 30 years, the "White-Haired Witch" was also a founding member of the White Heather Pipe & Drum Band; a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star; a former Deacon and Elder of Ambridge United Presbyterian Church, and most recently attended the Ambridge First United Methodist Church - where her collection of Sunday hats will be missed.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Craig Krivich; daughter-in-law, Debra and grandson, Cameron of Economy Borough.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Krivich; brother, Gerald Robinson and two sisters, Isabella and Jane Robinson.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corless-Matter Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved