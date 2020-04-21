Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Clarice Boggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Clarice Boggs Obituary
Jimmie Clarice Boggs

Conway

Jimmie Clarice Boggs, age 87, of Conway, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Jimmie was born September 11, 1932.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Boggs, whom was her caregiver and Brian (Nanette) Boggs; beloved grandmother to Cameron Boggs, Christian Boggs, and Maura (Dan) Hoffman; and one great-granddaughter, Mila. She is also survived by a brother, Budd Dinsmore.

She was preceded in death by parents, James and Velma (Haddocks) Ball; husband, James Boggs; daughter, Robin Lynn Boggs; stepfather, James Dinsmore; and a brother, Elec Dinsmore.

Due to the pandemic of COVID 19, all services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -