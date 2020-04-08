|
Jimmie L. Lay
Aliquippa
Jimmie L. Lay, born February 16 1943, in Franklin, Georgia, the son of Will and Nettie Lay, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, in his home.
A real man has the strength and character to be his own man in the world and to always be true to himself. A longtime resident of Aliquippa, Jimmie loved his community and was well known by its residents. Jimmie was no stranger to hard work and family commitment and he strived to pull the best out of the people he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen D. Lay; three brothers, Harold Lay, James Lay and Marvin Lay; five sisters, Lilley Lay, Thelma Lay, Arma Jean Lay, Geneva Lay and Pamela Spencer; six children, Jimmie (LA) Lay, Chenelle Lay, Tevin Lay, Jakia Lay, Jeremey Johnson and Curtis Jackson; nine beloved grandchildren; devoted friends, Sam Cooper, Bert Hart and Jerry Williams and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jimmie was preceded in death by mothers, Nettie Lay and Elizabeth Harris; father, Will Lay; brothers, Ernest Lay, Frank Lay, Roy Lee Lay, Bert P Lay, Robert Lee Lay and Willie Lay; sisters, Pearly May Lay, Ginnie Lay and Lisa Harris.
A private viewing will be held to honor Jimmie Lay and the family thanks you for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Arrangements are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020