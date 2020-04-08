Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
For more information about
JIMMIE LAY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMIE LAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMIE L. LAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMIE L. LAY Obituary
Jimmie L. Lay

Aliquippa

Jimmie L. Lay, born February 16 1943, in Franklin, Georgia, the son of Will and Nettie Lay, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, in his home.

A real man has the strength and character to be his own man in the world and to always be true to himself. A longtime resident of Aliquippa, Jimmie loved his community and was well known by its residents. Jimmie was no stranger to hard work and family commitment and he strived to pull the best out of the people he loved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen D. Lay; three brothers, Harold Lay, James Lay and Marvin Lay; five sisters, Lilley Lay, Thelma Lay, Arma Jean Lay, Geneva Lay and Pamela Spencer; six children, Jimmie (LA) Lay, Chenelle Lay, Tevin Lay, Jakia Lay, Jeremey Johnson and Curtis Jackson; nine beloved grandchildren; devoted friends, Sam Cooper, Bert Hart and Jerry Williams and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jimmie was preceded in death by mothers, Nettie Lay and Elizabeth Harris; father, Will Lay; brothers, Ernest Lay, Frank Lay, Roy Lee Lay, Bert P Lay, Robert Lee Lay and Willie Lay; sisters, Pearly May Lay, Ginnie Lay and Lisa Harris.

A private viewing will be held to honor Jimmie Lay and the family thanks you for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangements are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -