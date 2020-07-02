1/
JOAN AMELIA CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Amelia Campbell

Darlington

Joan Amelia Campbell, age 86, of Darlington, Pa., died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 18, 1933, to the late Edward R. and Cynthia (Rager) Rohrmann, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Vickey Feezle, Daniel Flowers, Roberta (David) Leary, John (Debbie) Campbell, Jr., Cindy Shingleton, Tammy Devlin and Kelly (Gary) Mazur; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry Rohrmann, Edward Rohrmann, Jr. and George Rohrmann and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Campbell; daughter, Nancy Herr; granddaughter, Jeri Kay Mortimer; and grandsons, Jackie Herr and Michael Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and private interment will take place at the Little Beaver Cemetery in Enon Valley.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved