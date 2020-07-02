Joan Amelia CampbellDarlingtonJoan Amelia Campbell, age 86, of Darlington, Pa., died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.She was born September 18, 1933, to the late Edward R. and Cynthia (Rager) Rohrmann, Sr.She is survived by her children, Vickey Feezle, Daniel Flowers, Roberta (David) Leary, John (Debbie) Campbell, Jr., Cindy Shingleton, Tammy Devlin and Kelly (Gary) Mazur; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry Rohrmann, Edward Rohrmann, Jr. and George Rohrmann and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Campbell; daughter, Nancy Herr; granddaughter, Jeri Kay Mortimer; and grandsons, Jackie Herr and Michael Campbell.A memorial service will be held at a later date and private interment will take place at the Little Beaver Cemetery in Enon Valley.Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral