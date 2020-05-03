Home

Joan Bernola Guzma Henzler Obituary
Joan Bernola Guzma Henzler

Formerly of Aliquippa

Our Mother, Joan Bernola Guzma Henzler, of Mashpee, Mass., left us while sleeping peacefully on April 22, 2020. She was in her 85th year and will now be going on to a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. She will be forever socializing, dancing and gambling to her heart's content.

Joan was born November 10, 1934, in Aliquippa, Pa., to Lena Santia and Paris Bernola. She was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church where she participated in various church activities throughout her life.

Joan is survived by her children, Christine Guzma Valiga and Frank E. Guzma, both of Massachusetts, Mark J. Guzma of Pennsylvania, and Michael J. Guzma of Maryland.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For online guestbook visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
