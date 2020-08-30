1/1
Joan C. Pail
Joan C. Pail

New Sewickley Township

Joan C. Pail, 88, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away August 27, 2020, in her home following a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 29, 1932, in Freedom, she was daughter of the late Vincent and Elsie Yannachione Greco. She was a homemaker and housewife, and attended the New Sewickley Presbyterian Church; however, was raised Catholic in St. Felix Roman Catholic Church. She loved to bake, cook and can vegetables and enjoyed shopping and making her friends and family laugh. Joan most of all, loved her family including her children and grandchildren who were her whole life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Pail Jr. in 2019.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin F. and Lori Pail, New Sewickley Twp.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary T. and Mark Kaminski, Wellington, Ohio, and Linda S. and Daniel Keener, New Sewickley Twp.; six grandchildren, Joey, Jake, and Josh Pail, Jeff Grillo and his wife, Pam, and Chelsea and Cole Kaminski; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Vickie Greco, Freedom; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in care of WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, and circumstances, visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
