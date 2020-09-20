Joan Durham Wilson



Formerly of Beaver



Joan Durham Wilson, 77, of Duncannon, Pa., and formerly a long time resident of Beaver, Pa., passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in Stonebridge Health & Rehab Center, Duncannon, Pa.



Joan was born in Harrisburg, Pa., on November 27, 1942, a daughter of the late William Earl and Ella Rebecca (Potter) Durham. She was a retired school teacher at New Horizon School (BVIU #27) Beaver, Pa.; also a former employee of the Bell Telephone Company. Joan was a graduate of Susquenita High School, Duncannon and Clarion University of Pa. She was a member of the Roseglen United Methodist Church, Duncannon, Pa.



She was the widow of Richard Lee "Rich" Wilson.



Joan is survived by three brothers, Jess W. Durham, widower of Pauline, of Elizabethtown, Jay P. Durham, his wife, Rose Mary, of Mechanicsburg, and Jon H. Durham, his wife, Yvonne, of Enola, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet D. Hampson and Joyce E. Liddick.



Graveside services will be held in the Duncannon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roseglen United Methodist Church, 722 New Bloomfield Road, Duncannon, PA 17020 or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville



