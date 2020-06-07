Joan E. Markey
Joan E. Markey

Formerly of

Patterson Township

Joan E. Markey, 83, of Rochester, formerly of Patterson Township, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Rochester Manor following a lengthy illness.

Born January 25, 1937, in Massillon, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Edna (Schmidt) Young. She was married to the late James Ewing Markey who died January 24, 2012.

Joan was a member of the First Reformed Presbyterian Church in Patterson Twp. She was also a member of the Christian Women's Club of Beaver Valley.

Survivors include a son, Bruce (Lori) Markey of Hudson, Florida; daughter, Nancy (Joseph) Zurynski of Wampum; and five grandchildren, Tess (Markey) Jones, Joe Zurynski, Tom Markey, Jacob Zurynski and Jayne Zurynski.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Thompson and twin-brother, John Young.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services. Please be with us in prayer. Private interment was held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
