1/1
Joan G. McElhaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan G. McElhaney

Rochester Township

Joan G. McElhaney, 94, of Rochester Twp., passed away August 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 28, 1926, daughter of the late John and Leora Goll Grant. She retired as the manager of the Rochester Area High School Cafeteria. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester, an avid golfer and member of the Blackhawk and Stonecrest Golf Leagues, and belonged to the Beaver County Jr. Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. McElhaney in 2007; a twin brother, John Grant; and one sister, Ruth G. Davis.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Kathy Jo Kocher, Rochester Twp. and Kay and James Marcotuli, Southlake, Texas; four grandchildren, Amy and Emily Kocher, Hopewell; Reno and Kathryn Marcotuli, Dallas, Texas; and Jessica Marcotuli, Southlake, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Joshua David Armstrong, Hopewell, and Avery Ann Marcotuli, Dallas, Texas; and her loving and loyal canine companion, Chipper.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private family viewing and service, officiated by the Rev. Gregory S. Clagg, will take place at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 349 Adams Street, Rochester, with interment following at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank their caregivers, Paul and Laura Murphy for their continuous care, love and compassion they gave our mom during her final days.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved