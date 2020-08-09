Joan G. McElhaneyRochester TownshipJoan G. McElhaney, 94, of Rochester Twp., passed away August 4, 2020, at her home.She was born February 28, 1926, daughter of the late John and Leora Goll Grant. She retired as the manager of the Rochester Area High School Cafeteria. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester, an avid golfer and member of the Blackhawk and Stonecrest Golf Leagues, and belonged to the Beaver County Jr. Women's Club.She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. McElhaney in 2007; a twin brother, John Grant; and one sister, Ruth G. Davis.Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Kathy Jo Kocher, Rochester Twp. and Kay and James Marcotuli, Southlake, Texas; four grandchildren, Amy and Emily Kocher, Hopewell; Reno and Kathryn Marcotuli, Dallas, Texas; and Jessica Marcotuli, Southlake, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Joshua David Armstrong, Hopewell, and Avery Ann Marcotuli, Dallas, Texas; and her loving and loyal canine companion, Chipper.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private family viewing and service, officiated by the Rev. Gregory S. Clagg, will take place at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 349 Adams Street, Rochester, with interment following at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.The family wishes to thank their caregivers, Paul and Laura Murphy for their continuous care, love and compassion they gave our mom during her final days.Memorial contributions can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.