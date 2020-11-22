Joan Louise Barto



Formerly of East Palestine



Joan L. Barto, 79, formerly of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by her family in Mesa, Arizona.



Born April 11, 1941, in Sewickley, Pa., she is preceded in death by husband, Keith and parents, Wilma (John Narkevic) and Angelo Bonazza.



She is survived by sister, Wilma (Kenneth) Fawks; sister-in-law, Margie Barto; children, Kurt (Bilee) Barto, Shelley (Jeannie Silver) Barto, Tammy Belohlavek (Vern Davis) and Jodi (Ralph) Joy; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and her "loved to pieces" companion, Yoko.



She will be fondly remembered as a thoughtful, giving mother, proud Gigi and aunt to many nieces and nephews, loved by many. Family and friendships were always what she held near and dear to her heart as she traveled back and forth visiting with loved ones during the summer months.



Joan was truly a social butterfly involved in many organizations and activities throughout the years. Camping, bowling, bingo, sewing, quilting were passions. She enjoyed time spent with the local Farm Girl Chicks and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Ohio.



Professional arrangements have been entrusted to SEASON'S END MORTUARY, Apache Junction, Arizona.



The family extends their sincere appreciation to Noble Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care and support to Joan and her family.



