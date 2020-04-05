|
|
Joan N.
Anderson
Center Township
Joan N. Anderson, 90, of Center Twp., passed away on April 2, 2020, in Beaver Healthcare and Rehab.
She was born on January 14, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Postal. She was a member of Aliquippa Baptist Temple. Joan worked for K-Mart for 23 years in their domestic department and was a door greeter at Walmart for 7 years. She was also a member of the Center Twp. VFW Auxiliary #1821.
She is survived by her husband, William H. Anderson; four children, Mary Jo (Larry) Reger, Center Twp.; Charlotte (William) Church, Michigan; Joseph (Kristen) Anderson, Arizona; and William (Colleen) Anderson, Monaca; seven grandchildren, Larry (Ashley), Gabriel, Brooke (Scott), Billy, Benjamin, Christina, and Jean Sebastian; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Faranaci.
Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. DAV.org
The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020