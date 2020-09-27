1/
Joan (Hiller) States
1942 - 2020
Joan (Hiller) States

Economy Borough

Joan (Hiller) States, of Economy Borough, was called home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born on May 6, 1942, in Leet Township, to the late Albert Henry and Alice (Shoup) Hiller.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald; daughters, Alyson (Don) Morrissey and Geri Chumak; grandchildren, Nicolle and Hailey Chumak; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Schultz. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Edna States; sister-in-law, Eileen Hiller; brothers-in-law, Robert Beatty and Dennis States; and her nieces and nephews whom she thought of as her own.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sisters and brother, Elizabeth Ellis, Virginia Mayer, Albert Hiller, and Carol Beatty; niece, Robin Booth; and sister-in-law, Georgia States.

Known lovingly to all as Nunny, her family was her greatest joy and she dedicated her life raising all of her girls.

A private memorial service was held on Saturday in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

The family requests contributions be made in Joan's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
