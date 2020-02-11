|
JoAnn McPherson
Aliquippa
JoAnn McPherson, 78, of Aliquippa, formerly of Independence Twp., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born on December 17, 1941, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Martin Luther and Agnes Gail Saunders. JoAnn was a member of Hebron Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William McPherson; a son, Paul Lawrence McPherson; a brother, William Saunders; and a daughter-in-law, Jackie McPherson.
JoAnn is survived by two sons, Billy McPherson, Charlotte, N.C.; and Ken McPherson and his wife Carrie, Charleston, S.C.; a daughter, Terry Lynn Chamberlain and her husband Blaine, Lisbon, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Justin (Trish) Chamberlain, Cameron Chamberlain, Joshua McPherson, Ken McPherson, Jr. (Emily), William McPherson, Jr., Matt McPherson and Alexia McPherson; three great- grandchildren, Kenzie Gage McPherson, Sara Jane Chamberlain, and Gabriel Allen Peterson; five step-great-grandchildren, Mattie, Ethan, and Aiden Rigg, and Nathaniel and Brook Kochanowski; and a sister, Sara Jane Salasky and her husband John. She is also survived by special cousins, Greg and Carla Gatain and Diane and Frank Coulter.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in Hebron Presbyterian Church.
Interment will follow in Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 11, 2020