Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 375-5571
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn McPherson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn McPherson Obituary
JoAnn McPherson

Aliquippa

JoAnn McPherson, 78, of Aliquippa, formerly of Independence Twp., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born on December 17, 1941, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Martin Luther and Agnes Gail Saunders. JoAnn was a member of Hebron Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William McPherson; a son, Paul Lawrence McPherson; a brother, William Saunders; and a daughter-in-law, Jackie McPherson.

JoAnn is survived by two sons, Billy McPherson, Charlotte, N.C.; and Ken McPherson and his wife Carrie, Charleston, S.C.; a daughter, Terry Lynn Chamberlain and her husband Blaine, Lisbon, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Justin (Trish) Chamberlain, Cameron Chamberlain, Joshua McPherson, Ken McPherson, Jr. (Emily), William McPherson, Jr., Matt McPherson and Alexia McPherson; three great- grandchildren, Kenzie Gage McPherson, Sara Jane Chamberlain, and Gabriel Allen Peterson; five step-great-grandchildren, Mattie, Ethan, and Aiden Rigg, and Nathaniel and Brook Kochanowski; and a sister, Sara Jane Salasky and her husband John. She is also survived by special cousins, Greg and Carla Gatain and Diane and Frank Coulter.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in Hebron Presbyterian Church.

Interment will follow in Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -