JOANN SCHIBNER
JoAnn Schibner

Independence Township

JoAnn Schibner, 86, of Independence Twp. passed away peacefully Monday, October, 5, 2020.

She was born on March 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the youngest daughter of the late Herbert and Mabel (Herrington) Burrell. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Aliquippa. JoAnn was a secretary in the main office of Hopewell Memorial High School for thirty years. She was proud of her 4'11" stature and was known as tiny but tough. She was blessed with an amazing talent for sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Ronald J. Schibner; a sister, Evelyn (Burrell) Lyons and two brothers, Herbert and LeRoy Burrell.

JoAnn is survived by three children, Ronald Schibner and his wife, Sherry, Mark and his wife, Liliana and Cindy McDonald and her husband, William; ten grandchildren, Crystal Sieber, Renee Yost, Lisa Salyers, Mark Schibner, Lauren Tobin, Tiffany Chatelier, Amanda Wilson, David Fleming, Erika Mueller and Heather Schibner. She is also survived by eighteen great grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Hookstown.

The family would like to thank Pepperberry Suites Assisted Living and Valley Hospice for the love and care given to JoAnn over the past nine years. We truly appreciate you.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
