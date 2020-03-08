Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
JoAnn Zappie Obituary
JoAnn Zappie

Formerly of Aliquippa

JoAnn Zappie, 91, of Strongsville, Ohio, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born November 5, 1928, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Emilio and Arnina Sperduti.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Rockie Zappie Jr. and nephew, Robert Miklos.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Harold Palma of Strongsville Ohio; two grandsons, Rocco and his wife, Courtney of Glendale, Ariz. and Keith and his wife, Kristina of Sunbury, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kamryn and Avery; a sister and brother-in-law, Emmy and Arnold Miklos; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Carole Zappie and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfunralhome.com. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp.

Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
