Joanne Elizabeth (Trimbur) Waida
Joanne Elizabeth (Trimbur) Waida, 76, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.

Born on May 12, 1944, in Butler, Joanne was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Acquavita) Trimbur. She graduated from Mars Area High School in 1962 and later received her Associate Degree in Business Administration at the Community College of Beaver County.

Joanne worked at Heritage Valley Medical Center for many years, retiring as office manager of Corporate Education. More recently she was an administrative assistant at Seven Oaks Country Club. She was a member of Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls.

She married Richard A. Waida, Sr., the love of her life in 1962, and they made a home together in Beaver Falls where they raised three children. Joanne was known by everyone for her love of cooking and baking, and she enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Italy, Canada, and Mexico.

Joanne will be greatly missed by her husband of 58 years; daughters, Theresa Steltzer and Patty Canton; son, Richard A. (Irina) Waida, Jr.; grandchildren, Kaiti (Paul) Borelli, Maria Timonina, Benjamin Canton, Lukas Steltzer and Zac Canton, and her great-grandchildren, Izzie and Max Borelli. She is also survived by her brother, Charles (Cathy) Trimbur; sisters, Sharon (Tim) Duffy and Margaret (Russ) Cook and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, David, William and Leroy (Dale).

Her life was celebrated in a private Mass at Saint Monica Parish on Friday, October 23, 2020, and she will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Those wishing to honor Joanne's life may make memorial contributions to Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation at acpmp.org.donate.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
