Joanne T. Merrifield, 91, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, Pa.
Born on February 23, 1929, in Aliquippa, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Agnes Marquette, and she was the widow of Harold L. Merrifield.
Joanne was a graduate of Rochester High School in Rochester, Pa. She was a former telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She is a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, Monaca, Pa. Joanne was known for her love of family and politics. She enjoyed spending time with her family and vacationing.
She is survived by two daughters, Marikay Finnell and her husband, Kenneth, of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Cheryl A. Leo and her husband, James, of Monaca, Pa.; two grandchildren, Megan Finnell, of Mechanicsburg, and Devin Finnell and his wife, Jennifer, of Lower Paxton, Pa.; two great granddaughters, Sydney Elizabeth Finnell and Hadley Marie Finnell, at home; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Hansen and her husband, Richard, of Beaver, Pa., Eleanor Calhoon, and her husband, William, of Aliquippa, Pa. and Nancy Marquette of Beaver Pa. and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, James J. Leo; three brothers, Harry, Leo, and Bobby Marquette; three sisters, Agnes Stenger, Kathryn Hoenig, and Margaret Carroll and an infant brother.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be held at a later date. MYERS-HARNER FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, CAMP HILL, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
