Jocelynn R. Mussey
Homewood
Jocelynn R. Mussey, 53, of Homewood, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born November 26, 1966, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of Joyce (Gradek) Nicely of Beaver Falls. She was a beautician and most recently had been a manager of Walgreen's in Chippewa. She attended Pathway Church in Chippewa. Jocelynn loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gerard J. "Ham" Mussey; two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle Bailey, Dallas, Ga., and Jessica and Christopher Cain, Beaver Falls; three grandchildren, Jacen Mussey, Audriana Motton and Elijah Cain; a brother, Jason Calhoun; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jacki and Roy Krestal, and Jaymi Martella. "FC420"
As per her wishes, there will not be a public visitation. Her family will have a private service.
The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.