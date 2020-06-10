Jodi Rae (Howze) Perkins



Formerly of Rochester



Jodi Rae (Howze) Perkins, our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, passed away suddenly in her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania on March 12, 1964, Jodi was the daughter of the late John and Betty Howze. She grew up in Rochester, Pa. and graduated from Rochester Area High School in 1982.



Jodi had several passions, one of which was caring for people. She chose to enter the healthcare profession, where she worked as a CNA at Friendship Ridge in Pa. and at Western State Hospital in Staunton, Va.



Jodi was also passionate about her faith and her love for the Lord. While she gave her life to Christ at an early age, Jodi became a member of Christ Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Waynesboro, Va. in 2011, under the leadership of Pastor Clyde Brown. She was also a faithful, virtual attendee of her "home" church, Second Baptist Church in Beaver Falls, PA. And then there was her love for family. Jodi loved big and hard and there was nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved. She was the most caring, big-hearted, best sweet potato pie making, tell-it-like it-is person you'll ever know. Last but not least, Jodi was a RABID Pittsburgh Steelers fan and would challenge anyone who supported another team. The Steelers may have very well lost their biggest fan.



Jodi leaves to love and cherish her forever, her husband, Elrico (Rick) Perkins; her son Iyon (Trey) Oravitz; her sisters, Raccal Nicholson (Pa.); Sheila Agbede (Pa.);



Lenora Howze (Md.); Louise Owens (Pa.); faithful friends, Kendra



Daniels (Va.) and Toya Chisley; her beloved "babies", Bella and Beau, and a host of nieces; nephews; step children; surrogate children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Howze, Jr., and



Vernon Howze.



Jodi's sudden departure has left a void in our hearts that won't easily be filled. However, we are comforted by knowing that she peacefully departed this earth into her place of rest, in paradise.



