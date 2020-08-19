1/
JOE DEBOSH
Joe Debosh

Formerly of Aliquippa

Joe Debosh of Aliquippa, Pa., 71, died at his home in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., on Sunday, August 16, 2020, due to kidney failure.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Irene Debosh.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne and children, Lea Harriott (Scott) and Michael Debosh (Sarah). He was the loving grandfather to Joey, Tommy, Sammie Kate, Mikey, Henry and Eve. He is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Debosh and Dee Mann (Tyler).

He and his wife resided in Fredericksburg, Va., for 40 years before retiring to S.C. He worked 40 years as a PE teacher at Stafford Elm. who honored his service by naming a gym for him.

Arrangements: Charlestoncremation

center.com then click on Tributes

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
