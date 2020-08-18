1/
JOE S. LUDOVICI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe S. Ludovici

Ambridge

Joe S. Ludovici, 57, of Ambridge, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. Born October 17, 1962, in Sewickley, he was the son of Diana Mihalic Ludovici, Iowa, and the late Alvin "Chick" Ludovici.

He is survived by his son, Joe Ludovici and one granddaughter, Katelyn Ludovici, both of Ambridge; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Ludovici, Moon Twp.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Pat Hagan, Ohio, Lori and Rich Kirk, Chippewa Twp. and Amy and Scott Beeghley, Iowa and three nieces, Melissa, Chelsea and Hannah.

There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved