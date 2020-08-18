Joe S. LudoviciAmbridgeJoe S. Ludovici, 57, of Ambridge, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. Born October 17, 1962, in Sewickley, he was the son of Diana Mihalic Ludovici, Iowa, and the late Alvin "Chick" Ludovici.He is survived by his son, Joe Ludovici and one granddaughter, Katelyn Ludovici, both of Ambridge; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Ludovici, Moon Twp.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Pat Hagan, Ohio, Lori and Rich Kirk, Chippewa Twp. and Amy and Scott Beeghley, Iowa and three nieces, Melissa, Chelsea and Hannah.There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.