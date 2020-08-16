1/1
Joel T. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel T. Walker

Beaver

Joel T. Walker, 74, of Beaver, passed away early Friday morning, August 14, 2020.

Born August 7, 1946, in Rochester, he was a son of the late Carl E. and Margaret Johnson Walker. A proud veteran of the U. S. Air Force, Joel served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Beaver Alliance Church, Beaver.

Joel will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Cheryl J. Mackey Walker; one son, Justin A. (Ashley) Walker; sister, Sarah C. (Joseph) Walker Ramsey; and one cherished grandson, Caleb A. Walker.

In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by four brothers, K.C., Bob E., John M., and Malcolm D. Walker; and his niece, Lori Walker.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Alliance Church, 490 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009.

Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joel's name to Beaver Alliance Church, 490 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved