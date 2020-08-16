Joel T. WalkerBeaverJoel T. Walker, 74, of Beaver, passed away early Friday morning, August 14, 2020.Born August 7, 1946, in Rochester, he was a son of the late Carl E. and Margaret Johnson Walker. A proud veteran of the U. S. Air Force, Joel served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Beaver Alliance Church, Beaver.Joel will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Cheryl J. Mackey Walker; one son, Justin A. (Ashley) Walker; sister, Sarah C. (Joseph) Walker Ramsey; and one cherished grandson, Caleb A. Walker.In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by four brothers, K.C., Bob E., John M., and Malcolm D. Walker; and his niece, Lori Walker.Friends will be received on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Alliance Church, 490 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009.Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Rites.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joel's name to Beaver Alliance Church, 490 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009.