John A. Wallace
John A. Wallace

Formerly of Sewickley

John A. Wallace, age 78, of Gibsonia, formerly Sewickley, Pa., and Olympia Fields, Ill., passed away peacefully due to cancer on November 7, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on June 17, 1942, son of the late John and Grace Eisenreich Wallace.

Beloved husband for 54 years of Linda Gioia Wallace; loving father of Shannon (Peter) Hanf of Germany and Suzanne (Sean) George of Boston; brother of Patricia (Tom) Bartell, Bonnie Wallace, and Terrie (Richard Abbott) Wallace; and proud grandfather of Tobias Hanf.

John retired as V.P. of Operations for J&L Specialty Steel Corp., was Plant Manager for J&L Midland Plant, V.P. of Midland Terminal Railroad, General Supervisor of Primary Operations at LTV Steel, and was Pittsburgh District President of AIME Iron & Steel Society. John was a devoted husband who always put his family first, was an avid golfer, enjoyed ballroom dancing, especially the tango, trap shooting, downhill skiing, and was a wine connoisseur.

Friends received Friday 2 to 8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery, Gibsonia. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Richard Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 11, 2020
I did not know John well, but I know Linda. I have been following their journey, and John had tremendous courage, faith, and love, as does Linda. My heart goes out to the entire family with continued prayers. Much Love.
Marietta Renne
Friend
November 11, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marietta Renne
November 11, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leslie Titzel
