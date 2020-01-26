Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for John Belajac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Adam Belajac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Adam Belajac Obituary
John Adam Belajac

Raccoon Township

John Adam Belajac, 72, of Raccoon Twp., passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born July 13, 1947, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Adam and Madelene (Smith) Belajac.

John was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War, and was a member of Hopewell V.F.W. Post #8805.

Surviving are two sons, Jon (Nicole) Belajac and Christopher Belajac; three daughters, Dana Belajac and her husband, David Goble, Kimberly (Frank) Pinello, and Jennifer Belajac; five beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Nathan, Abby, Julia, and Jackson; two brothers, Bill (Debbie) Belajac and Michael Belajac; two sisters, Patricia Gentile and Susan Belajac; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

The Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Belajac will be laid to rest privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -