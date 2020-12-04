1/
JOHN B. "DUTCH" HOSTETLER
1961 - 2020
John B. 'Dutch' Hostetler

Enon Valley

John B. 'Dutch' Hostetler, 59, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

John was born February 25, 1961, in Ellwood City, Pa., a son of Ben and Esther Hostetler and lived in this area his entire life.

Dutch was a truck driver for NVR Building in Darlington. He loved hunting, his truck and most important, his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents of Turbotville, Pa.; his wife, the former Linda Emery, whom he married, October 15, 2011; his children, Randy Jay Hostetler of Wampum, Pa., Melinda Sue (Brad) Crist of East Palestine and Doug R. (Kayla) Andrews of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Jocelyn "Munchkin", Emery "Em", Everly "EvRae" and Leona "LoLo"; three sisters, one brother and a best friend and "bro", Harry Emery.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Hostetler.

Friends will be received following social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, EAST PALESTINE.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, EAST PALESTINE.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.

familycareservices.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
VanDyke - Swaney - Rettig Funeral Home - East Palestine
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
VanDyke - Swaney - Rettig Funeral Home - East Palestine
Funeral services provided by
VanDyke - Swaney - Rettig Funeral Home - East Palestine
60 West Martin Street
East Palestine, OH 44413
(330) 426-2211
