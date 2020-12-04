John B. 'Dutch' HostetlerEnon ValleyJohn B. 'Dutch' Hostetler, 59, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.John was born February 25, 1961, in Ellwood City, Pa., a son of Ben and Esther Hostetler and lived in this area his entire life.Dutch was a truck driver for NVR Building in Darlington. He loved hunting, his truck and most important, his family, especially his grandchildren.He is survived by his parents of Turbotville, Pa.; his wife, the former Linda Emery, whom he married, October 15, 2011; his children, Randy Jay Hostetler of Wampum, Pa., Melinda Sue (Brad) Crist of East Palestine and Doug R. (Kayla) Andrews of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Jocelyn "Munchkin", Emery "Em", Everly "EvRae" and Leona "LoLo"; three sisters, one brother and a best friend and "bro", Harry Emery.He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Hostetler.Friends will be received following social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, EAST PALESTINE.Private services will be held for the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, EAST PALESTINE.Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.