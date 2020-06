John 'Yonk' BojanacNew BrightonJohn "Yonk" Bojanac, 73, of New Brighton, passed away Friday June 5, 2020, at the VA Aspinwall Hospice Center, Pittsburgh.Born August 17, 1946, in Osnabruck, Germany, a son of the late Daniel and Greta (Jensen) Bojanac. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with U.S.M.C. He was a self-employed roofer and a member of the United Croatian Club of New Brighton.Surviving are one son, Col. John G. Bojanac, U.S.A.F.; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Ann (Eric) Hartner, Volant; six grandchildren; four brothers, Paul Bojanic, California; Bill (Debbie) Bojanac, Beaver Fall; Gerald Bojanac, New Brighton; and David Bojanac, Carnegie; three sisters, Kathe Leonard, Bridgewater; Janet (Jack) Senior, Freedom; and Betsy Cervi, Cranberry; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Burckart; three brothers, Daniel, Peter and Michael Bojanac; one sister, Amelia "Lubi" Bojanac; and his companion of 28 years, MaryAnn (Kampi) Schwartz.Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com , where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating. Due to Covid 19 regulations, please wear a mask and limited to 25 people at a time.Inurnment will take place at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington, Pa.In lieu of flowers, the family wish memorials be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project , 600 River Avenue, Ste. 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.