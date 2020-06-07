John "Yonk" Bojanac
John 'Yonk' Bojanac

New Brighton

John "Yonk" Bojanac, 73, of New Brighton, passed away Friday June 5, 2020, at the VA Aspinwall Hospice Center, Pittsburgh.

Born August 17, 1946, in Osnabruck, Germany, a son of the late Daniel and Greta (Jensen) Bojanac. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with U.S.M.C. He was a self-employed roofer and a member of the United Croatian Club of New Brighton.

Surviving are one son, Col. John G. Bojanac, U.S.A.F.; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Ann (Eric) Hartner, Volant; six grandchildren; four brothers, Paul Bojanic, California; Bill (Debbie) Bojanac, Beaver Fall; Gerald Bojanac, New Brighton; and David Bojanac, Carnegie; three sisters, Kathe Leonard, Bridgewater; Janet (Jack) Senior, Freedom; and Betsy Cervi, Cranberry; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Burckart; three brothers, Daniel, Peter and Michael Bojanac; one sister, Amelia "Lubi" Bojanac; and his companion of 28 years, MaryAnn (Kampi) Schwartz.

Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating. Due to Covid 19 regulations, please wear a mask and limited to 25 people at a time.

Inurnment will take place at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family wish memorials be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Ste. 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
