John C. "Jack" Grimm
John C. 'Jack' Grimm

Brighton Township

John C. "Jack" Grimm, 88, of Brighton Twp., passed away suddenly on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, at his home.

Born December 1, 1931, he was a son of the late Edna Winters Carr and had been a resident of Brighton Twp. the past 60 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War and was a faithful member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church. Jack retired from Babcock and Wilcox having worked in inspection and sales, and was a 1951 graduate of New Brighton High School where he played basketball and football. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in several leagues and was a member and Past Master in 1970 with St. James Lodge, F & AM #457, Beaver. After his retirement, he worked as the Zamboni driver at the Beaver County Ice Rink.

Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Brown Grimm; a daughter, Cornelia Bailey, Monaca Heights; a son, J.R. (Susan) Grimm, Beaver; four grandsons, Matthew Shaulis, Jacob Grimm, Tyler (Becca) Grimm, and Kyle Grimm; and three great-granddaughters, Machaela, Amelia, and Danika.

Preceding him in death, besides his mother, was his stepfather, Donald Carr.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. by his pastor, the Revered Gary Hilton. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to the New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 6th Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
