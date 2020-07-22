Personally and on behalf of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the Carnegie Mellon Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, I express condolences to the entire Mascaro Family on the passing of Mr. Mascaro. Through our collaborations with the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation at the University of Pittsburgh, I got to know Jack and fully appreciate his remarkable vision for and commitment to the future of civil and environmental engineering and the construction industry. In a profession that is necessarily occupied with immediate challenges, his foresight was highly unusual. This, combined with his enthusiasm, generosity, and humanity made him an inspiration for we who had the good fortune to know him and spend time with him. May the memories of his uplifting professional and personal impact on so many people bring comfort to the Mascaro family in the days ahead.

David Dzombak