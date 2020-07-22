1/1
John C. "Jack" Mascaro
1944 - 2020
John C. 'Jack' Mascaro

Upper St. Clair

John C. "Jack" Mascaro, of Upper St. Clair, passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age 75.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Darlene, who to this day loved her more than the day they were married; their three sons, John (Holly), Jeffrey (Michelle) and Michael (Libby); nine grandchildren, John Anthony, Joey, Justina, Julia, Ashley, Brooke, Ryan, Mary, and Abigail; his two brothers, Vince and Peter; one sister, Polly Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter J. and Jean E. Mascaro; and his sister, Irma Riehl.

Born in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Jack attended St. Bernard's Catholic School where he started both ways on the football team and occasionally boxed some of the priests when the kids were acting up. Here is where he met several of his life-long friends whose friendship he cherished till today. After graduating from South Catholic High School in 1962, he followed in his father's footsteps and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Civil Engineering. During his younger years at Pitt, he fell in love and eventually married his supporting and adoring wife, Darlene, in 1967. After a small stint with a drafting engineering company, he realized that he did not want to sit behind a desk and draw. He wanted to build, so he made the move to work for a Pittsburgh-based construction firm for approximately 15 years. As time progressed, his relationships grew and his domain knowledge of the industry was stronger, so he decided to take a risk. After Darlene's support, he took out a second mortgage on his home and started Mascaro Construction on his ping pong table. Thirty-two years later, his vision has grown and now currently being run by his three sons, John, Jeffrey and Michael. Through his leadership, Jack received many awards and accolades including the Engineers Society of Western PA's Metcalfe Award, Legacy Laurate at the University of Pittsburgh, and the Chancellor's Medallion given to him by Chancellor Mark Nordenberg at the University of Pittsburgh. Although he was humbled in these recognitions, none were more proud than winning the 2002 National Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Construction and Real Estate Division given by EY, the 2012 National Business Ethics award, which was the first and only contractor to receive this award, and the numerous Top Work Places including No. 1 ranking in 2019. Jack always said, "Good ethics is good business" and that was the driving force of building his business.

Jack was an avid golfer and a member of several golf clubs and loved nothing more than having some action with his friends. Whether he was in Florida or Pittsburgh, Jack was always surrounded by his friends and was a bigger than life personality. His priorities in life were his family, his faith, his profession and his Italian family heritage. He was an advocate for continuing education and consistent education - where learning is power. He and Darlene attended every little league baseball game, high school wrestling match, soccer and football games, as well as college football and wrestling matches. He always had a flare to fire you up - both on and off the field. His enthusiasm was contagious and you always laughed and had a good time when Jack was with you. He was very generous in giving back to the community through various philanthropic activities including the University of Pittsburgh, St. Paul's Monastery and various other local charities and institutions. His thought was it is our duty to give back and help those in our community.

Friends and associates of Jack will be given the opportunity to pay their final respects on Thursday, July 23rd, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Due to the recent COVID-19 guidelines governed by the CDC, Jack's family will not be present for the visitation on Thursday. Please visit beinhauer.com to reserve your time to arrive at the funeral home. There will be a private family service and Jack will be laid to eternal rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request any monetary donations be submitted in John C. "Jack" Mascaro's name to St. Paul of the Cross, 148 Monastery Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Personally and on behalf of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the Carnegie Mellon Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, I express condolences to the entire Mascaro Family on the passing of Mr. Mascaro. Through our collaborations with the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation at the University of Pittsburgh, I got to know Jack and fully appreciate his remarkable vision for and commitment to the future of civil and environmental engineering and the construction industry. In a profession that is necessarily occupied with immediate challenges, his foresight was highly unusual. This, combined with his enthusiasm, generosity, and humanity made him an inspiration for we who had the good fortune to know him and spend time with him. May the memories of his uplifting professional and personal impact on so many people bring comfort to the Mascaro family in the days ahead.
David Dzombak
July 22, 2020
Sending hugs and prayers to all of you. You have our deepest sympathies. Hold all of your memories close.
Paul & Linda Dunn
July 21, 2020
To john and the family. I worked doing layout for many years. My sympathy goes to the mascaro family. John, jeff. Vince. And all the rest. Sorry for your loss.
Dick brethauer
July 21, 2020
I worked for Jack for 12 years, and will always remember him sitting behind his desk with a cigar and a smile. I continue to use one of his expressions with my employees, "Get out there and make some money for the company!"
Jim Malanos
Coworker
July 21, 2020
July 20, 2020
The good times we had in school I will always cherish. May you rest in peace my friend.
Bob Gallup
July 20, 2020
To the Mascaro family, Rocky and I are very saddened with the news of Jacks passing. We will miss seeing him pass by our home, always saying  Hello . He was a true gentleman.
Pat and Rocky Totino
July 20, 2020
I can not say enough about Jack. He was my buddy, inspirational coach and business consigliere. He was a true leader in the City of Pittsburgh, the construction industry, and most importantly, a man of integrity. Im missing you my friend.
KEVIN KEANE
