John 'Jack' Casey



Aliquippa



On November 29, 2020, John 'Jack' Casey left this world to be reunited with his father, Jack and brother, Paul in Heaven.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Mary Ann; sister, Sharon; sister-in-law, Debbie; one nephew, Chris and three nieces, Tyra, Brandy and Tracee.



There will be no service at this time.



The family asked that in Jack's honor to please pray for the still suffering addicts. The struggle is over he is at peace!



