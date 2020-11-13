John 'Jack' Cooper, Sr.
Fombell
John 'Jack' Cooper, Sr., 83, of Fombell, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp.
Born May 5, 1937, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Wayne and Beatrice Wheeler Cooper.
Jack was a man of deep and abiding faith in God and he was devoted to his church, Concord United Methodist Church. Raised on a dairy farm, Jack learned to be a hard worker. He was an avid hunter. He loved cutting wood and going to the antique tractor pulls and shows. He especially loved taking a drive in his Corvette to get ice cream. Jack was respected by everyone who knew him. Above all, Jack enjoyed his beloved family. He will be remembered as a great dad and pap who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 9 years, Shirley Cooper, who he married on August 13, 2011; his children, John (Wendy) Cooper Jr. and Vickie (Bill) Brown; his daughter-in-law, Janice Douglas Cooper; his stepchildren, John (Diane) Arnold, Cheryl Arnold, and Melanie (Doug) Smith; his eleven grandchildren; his twenty-one great-grandchildren and his brothers, Wayne (Shirley) Cooper and Sam (Cindy) Cooper.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two sons, David and Brant Cooper and his great-grandson, Cooper David Morgan.
Friends and family will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 with Pastor John Phipps and George Nagel, officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
