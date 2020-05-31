John "Jock" Crichton II
John 'Jock' Crichton II

Formerly of Beaver

John "Jock" Ferguson Crichton II, son of Dorothy Schaefer Crichton and Howard Crichton died unexpectedly on February 20, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

After graduation from Beaver High School in 1961, Jock went on to Allegheny College where he completed a degree in physics. He married his high school sweetheart, Martha Griffin, also Beaver High School, class of 1961 and moved to Honeoye Falls, N.Y. Jock obtained a master's degree in optical physics and went to work for Eastman Kodak as an engineer in the Copy Products Division. He earned numerous patents during his 40 years at Kodak and retired in 2008.

Survivors include his wife, Martha; a son, John Crichton; a brother, Dr. Philip Crichton; a son-in-law, Gerry Fox; and two sisters-in-law, Jane Crichton and Candi Crichton.

Jock was predeceased by his daughter, Lauren Crichton Fox and his brother, Keith "Casey" Crichton.

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.
