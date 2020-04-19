|
John 'JR' Diffenbacher
Formerly of Little Beaver Township
John 'JR' Diffenbacher, 62, formerly of Little Beaver Twp. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded by his friends, at Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine, Ohio, where he resided.
JR will always be remembered for his goodness and kindness. He truly cared about everyone.
He was born in Grove City to the late James E. Diffenbacher, 2008 and Geraldine "Gerry" (Lehtonen) Diffenbacher, Chippewa Twp. on November 24, 1957. He was a truck driver for Mansell Trucking for many years and a member of Chippewa United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Joshua (Amanda) Diffenbacher, Enon Valley and a daughter, Kasey Diffenbacher, Little Beaver Twp.; three grandchildren, Joshua Jr., Aahleyah and Halie; his devoted former wife, Karen (Douglas) Diffenbacher; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra J. and Paul Garman, Chippewa Twp. and Mary Beth and Joe Tress, Brighton Twp.
A graveside service was held for JR at Seceder Cemetery in Darlington on Thursday.
HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020