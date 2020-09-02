John E. Banyas Jr.
Formerly of Freedom
John E. Banyas Jr., 74, formerly of Freedom, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born October 11, 1945, in New Brighton. He was the son of the late John and Vivian (Ziegel) Banyas, Sr. A graduate of New Brighton High School, Class of 1963. He was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He also was a member of the Rochester VFW. He retired as Superintendent of Manufacturing from Vesuvius-McDanel Refractory in Beaver Falls. He was an avid motorcyclist who loved gardening, photography, music (the oldies), making his own wine and trips to Ocean City with his wife and family.
Surviving are his children, Maura Banyas of New Brighton, Stephen Banyas of Miami, Fla. and Marilyn Banyas of Aliquippa; his grandchildren, Michael and MauriAuna Gilbert; his great grandson, Xzavier Michael Gilbert and his sisters, Linda Matotek and Debra Helicke.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death, by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Rich) Banyas.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required during visitation.
Private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.