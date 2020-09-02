1/1
JOHN E. BANYAS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Banyas Jr.

Formerly of Freedom

John E. Banyas Jr., 74, formerly of Freedom, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born October 11, 1945, in New Brighton. He was the son of the late John and Vivian (Ziegel) Banyas, Sr. A graduate of New Brighton High School, Class of 1963. He was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He also was a member of the Rochester VFW. He retired as Superintendent of Manufacturing from Vesuvius-McDanel Refractory in Beaver Falls. He was an avid motorcyclist who loved gardening, photography, music (the oldies), making his own wine and trips to Ocean City with his wife and family.

Surviving are his children, Maura Banyas of New Brighton, Stephen Banyas of Miami, Fla. and Marilyn Banyas of Aliquippa; his grandchildren, Michael and MauriAuna Gilbert; his great grandson, Xzavier Michael Gilbert and his sisters, Linda Matotek and Debra Helicke.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death, by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Rich) Banyas.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required during visitation.

Private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved