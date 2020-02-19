|
|
John 'Jack' Edgar Faller, Jr.
New Brighton
John 'Jack' Edgar Faller, Jr., passed February 18, 2020, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda, 3 months ago; parents, John and Peg Faller; father-in-law, James Whitworth, Sr.; sister, Kay Uebing; granddaughter Jessica Faller and great granddaughter, Grace Compton.
Jack will be terribly missed by his children, Jack (Shelley), Jeff (Vikki), Tammi (Dennis) Tonya and Lisa; beloved grandfather to Jacob (Sam), Zach (Liv), Tori (Preston), Chassidy (Jordan), Josh (Kelly), Krista (Lucas), Devin (Mel Rae), Dylan, Derek and Chad; loving great-grandfather to Nolan, Carter, Riley, Isabella, Kash, Harper, Maxwell and Colton.
Friends will be received on Friday, February 21, 2020. from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
A special thanks to Presbyterian SICU and Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver in Jack's memory.
Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020