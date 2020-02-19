Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN EDGAR "JACK" FALLER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN EDGAR "JACK" FALLER Jr. Obituary
John 'Jack' Edgar Faller, Jr.

New Brighton

John 'Jack' Edgar Faller, Jr., passed February 18, 2020, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda, 3 months ago; parents, John and Peg Faller; father-in-law, James Whitworth, Sr.; sister, Kay Uebing; granddaughter Jessica Faller and great granddaughter, Grace Compton.

Jack will be terribly missed by his children, Jack (Shelley), Jeff (Vikki), Tammi (Dennis) Tonya and Lisa; beloved grandfather to Jacob (Sam), Zach (Liv), Tori (Preston), Chassidy (Jordan), Josh (Kelly), Krista (Lucas), Devin (Mel Rae), Dylan, Derek and Chad; loving great-grandfather to Nolan, Carter, Riley, Isabella, Kash, Harper, Maxwell and Colton.

Friends will be received on Friday, February 21, 2020. from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

A special thanks to Presbyterian SICU and Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver in Jack's memory.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -