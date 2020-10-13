1/1
John Edward Eady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Eady

Rochester

John Edward Eady, 66, was called home unexpectedly to rest in his Heavenly Father's House on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence in Rochester, Pa.

John was born on January 6, 1954, to the late John Eady and Shirley Ann Johnston Eady. John worked and retired from the Gaithersburg, Maryland Port Authority. He was a loving campion, father, grandfather and friend. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and was the life of family gatherings. He will be truly missed by all whom knew him.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lucille Parham-Eady and father, John Eady.

John is survived by son, Ian Todd (Joy) Collins; daughters, Brianne Eady and Lauren (Aron) Jackson; grandchildren, Xaiver Collins, Ian Collins Jr., Eva Collins, Logan Collins, Brielle Eady, Halo Jackson, Hayven Jackson, and Honor Jackson; mother, Shirley Ann Johnston-Eady; siblings, Terry Eady, Karen Eady-Lockett and Scott Eady, and Lionell Jones; devoted companion, Dorothy Tillman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Home-Going service will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 12 noon (Family Only) at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Ave., Beaver Falls, Regina Washington, Supervisor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved