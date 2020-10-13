John Edward EadyRochesterJohn Edward Eady, 66, was called home unexpectedly to rest in his Heavenly Father's House on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence in Rochester, Pa.John was born on January 6, 1954, to the late John Eady and Shirley Ann Johnston Eady. John worked and retired from the Gaithersburg, Maryland Port Authority. He was a loving campion, father, grandfather and friend. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and was the life of family gatherings. He will be truly missed by all whom knew him.John is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lucille Parham-Eady and father, John Eady.John is survived by son, Ian Todd (Joy) Collins; daughters, Brianne Eady and Lauren (Aron) Jackson; grandchildren, Xaiver Collins, Ian Collins Jr., Eva Collins, Logan Collins, Brielle Eady, Halo Jackson, Hayven Jackson, and Honor Jackson; mother, Shirley Ann Johnston-Eady; siblings, Terry Eady, Karen Eady-Lockett and Scott Eady, and Lionell Jones; devoted companion, Dorothy Tillman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Home-Going service will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 12 noon (Family Only) at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Ave., Beaver Falls, Regina Washington, Supervisor.