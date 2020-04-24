Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for John Faber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Faber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Faber Obituary
John Edward Faber

Formerly of Aliquippa

John Edward Faber, 62, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 18, 2020, as a result of an industrial accident.

Born August 10, 1957, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Fred and Anne (Ruzza) Faber.

John was a 1974 graduate of Quigley High School, in Baden, and furthered his education at Carnegie Mellon University. He worked as a welder for the Ironworkers Union, and was a member and Trustee of Ironworkers Union Local #75.

He enjoyed times with family and friends, and a good friendly debate.

Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Margaret Faber, and Ted and Donna Faber, and many other loving family and friends.

John was formerly married to Joy Foust of Aliquippa.

Private interment will be taking place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's honor may be made to a charity one's choice.

Arrangements provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -