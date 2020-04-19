|
|
John Eugene Makowiecki
Monaca
John Eugene Makowiecki, 77, of Monaca, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Rochester Manor and is now in God's hands.
Born in Monaca, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Stella (Kaminski) Makowiecki. He was a security guard at the former J&L Steel and later at the Beaver Valley Power Station. John was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca and the Monaca Turners. He loved playing cards and had a passion for gambling.
He will be sadly missed by his brother, Nick (Eleanor) Makowiecki and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Edward, Ted, Alex, and Henry Makowiecki and five sisters, Velma Dziekonski, Jennie Mamula, Blanche Romanski, Pauline Lillion and Amelia Wozniak.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no viewing. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff on the fourth floor at Rochester Manor and Villa who took care of him for so many years.
Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020