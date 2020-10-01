1/1
John F. "Moe" Mozena Sr.
John F. 'Moe' Mozena Sr.

Hopewell Township

John F. "Moe" Mozena, Sr., 84, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born on July 28, 1936, in Aliquippa, Pa., a son of the late Alvin and Eva (Scott) Mozena. John was retired from J&L Steel where he worked for over 40 years in the blast furnace. He was also a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalind (Marsolo) Mozena, and a sister, Doris Ross.

John is survived by his children, John Mozena, Jr., Carla Guenin and her husband Kevin, and Christine Druzak; four grandchildren, Nathan Guenin, Matthew Mozena and his wife Maddie, Nicole Mozena, and Brittany Druzak and her fiancé Chris Nichol; cousins, Nicky and Kim Tucker; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louise and Len Lombardo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and his buddy, Oreo.

Friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a Blessing service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
