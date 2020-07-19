1/
John F. Schafer
John F. Schafer

Hopewell Township

John F. Schafer, 78, of Hopewell Township, formerly of Carnegie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 24, 1941, son of the late Frank and Pauline (Hudak) Schafer. John worked for U.S. Steel for over 20 years and then ultimately retired from Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

His passion for high school athletics was due to his belief that he would not have received a college education without having the opportunity to play football. He made it his goal in life to give back to athletics so that generations that followed him could also benefit. Over the past 44 years, John was actively involved in the Hopewell Quarterback Club, Hopewell Viking Football Boosters as well as serving on the Hopewell Planning and School Boards for many years. He was very instrumental in the building of the field house and getting lights for the stadium and was known for his fundraising efforts to all who knew him.

He is a 2020 inductee of the Hopewell High School Sports Hall of Fame. While he accomplished many things for the community, he was most proud of his daughters and grandchildren.

John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy (Clowes) Schafer; daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Chupa, Dawn (Joe) Marruchella, Kim Schafer (John Misuraca), and Wendy (Eric) Sivertsen; and grandchildren, Nathan Chupa, Landry Marruchella, Abby and Kayden Misuraca and Harper and Beckett Sivertsen.

Friends and family will be received on Monday 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Richard Liptak officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

No fundraising will take place at this event, however, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Viking Football Boosters (HVFB), c/o Colleen Burge, 1215 Kingsmill Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001, Memo: Schafer Scholar Athlete Scholarship or to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, online at https://give.themmrf.org or by mail at P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
