JOHN F. "JACK" SIMON
John F. 'Jack' Simon

Chippewa Township

Jack Simon, of Chippewa Twp., a native of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Founders Hall at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls PA 15010, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 6:30 p.m. Fr. John Naugle will officiate. Due to Covid-19 and in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks MUST be worn at all times at both the visitation and the Mass of Christian burial. Social distancing will also be enforced.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.

Arrangements are being handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Homes - Chippewa
117 Blackhawk Rd
Chippewa, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
