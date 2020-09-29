John F. 'Jack' SimonChippewa TownshipJack Simon, of Chippewa Twp., a native of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa.Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Founders Hall at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls PA 15010, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 6:30 p.m. Fr. John Naugle will officiate. Due to Covid-19 and in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks MUST be worn at all times at both the visitation and the Mass of Christian burial. Social distancing will also be enforced.A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.Arrangements are being handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily