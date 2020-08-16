1/
John F. (Uzyak) Spear
John F. (Uzyak) Spear

Rochester

John F. (Uzyak) Spear, 83, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

He was born in Freedom, on August 14, 1936 the son of John and Margaret. He retired from Zinc Corporation where he worked in the power plant. A peacetime U.S. Army Veteran and a lifetime member of the Rochester Elks, John was an avid sports fan, enjoying Steelers and Penguins games. He was also a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Parish.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol Spear; a son, Kenneth (Lee Ann) Spear, Hopewell Twp.; a grandson, K.J. Spear; a sister-in-law, Ruth Span; a brother-in-law, Richard Forney; one niece, and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Mitchell.

Per his request, there will be no visitation. All services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to the American Lung Association, 810 River Ave., #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
